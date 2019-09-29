Hartford Athletic: Loss against Charlotte Independence, 4-0

(WTNH) — Hartford Athletic was on the road again Saturday night in North Carolina, playing against The Charlotte Independence.
Charlotte scored three goals in 15 minutes, and that was the difference.
Athletic loses 4-0.
|HARTFORD ATHLETIC ON MYTV9
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Saturday, 9/14
|vs. Louisville City FC
|7pm
|Saturday, 10/5
|vs. Swope Park Rangers
|7pm
|Saturday, 10/19
|vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
|7pm
|*schedule subject to change