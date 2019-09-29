1  of  2
Breaking News
Hartford Athletic: Loss against Charlotte Independence, 4-0

Hartford Athletic

by: Erik Dobratz

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Hartford Athletic was on the road again Saturday night in North Carolina, playing against The Charlotte Independence.

Charlotte scored three goals in 15 minutes, and that was the difference.

Athletic loses 4-0.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hartford Athletic on MyTV9 Schedule

HARTFORD ATHLETIC ON MYTV9
Date Opponent Time
Saturday, 9/14 vs. Louisville City FC 7pm
Saturday, 10/5 vs. Swope Park Rangers 7pm
Saturday, 10/19 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7pm
*schedule subject to change

