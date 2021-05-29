Hartford Athletic match versus Real Monarchs SLC postponed due to COVID case

HARTFORD, Conn. — The USL Championship against Hartford Athletic and Real Monarchs SLC has been postponed Saturday due to a COVID-19 case.

Hartford Athletic posted “Proceeding with an abundance of caution, the postponement comes after a covered person in the Real Monarchs SLC organization tested positive for COVID-19, as part of weekly routine testing. There have been no positive tests among Hartford Athletic players and staff.”

There is no rescheduled date for the match and tickets for Saturday’s match will be honored for the future rescheduled date.