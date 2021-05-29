Hartford Athletic match versus Real Monarchs SLC postponed due to COVID case

Hartford Athletic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hartford-Athletic-MON-OTS_1552328609265.jpg

HARTFORD, Conn. — The USL Championship against Hartford Athletic and Real Monarchs SLC has been postponed Saturday due to a COVID-19 case.

Hartford Athletic posted “Proceeding with an abundance of caution, the postponement comes after a covered person in the Real Monarchs SLC organization tested positive for COVID-19, as part of weekly routine testing. There have been no positive tests among Hartford Athletic players and staff.”

There is no rescheduled date for the match and tickets for Saturday’s match will be honored for the future rescheduled date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford Athletic on WCTX
Date Opponent Time
4/30 @ New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
5/8 @ Miami FC 7:30pm
5/15 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
5/29 vs. Real Monarchs SLC 7:00pm
6/5 vs. New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
6/13 @ Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
6/19 vs. Loudoun United FC 7:00pm
6/26 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:00pm
7/4 @ Loudoun United FC 5:00pm
7/10 vs. New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
7/13 @ Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:30pm
7/17 @ Charleston Battery 7:30pm
7/24 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
7/31 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
8/4 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
8/7 @ Colorado Springs Switchbacks 9:00pm
8/13 @ Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:30pm
8/17 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
8/22 @ Miami FC 7:30pm
8/28 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
9/1 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
9/4 @ New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
9/11 @ Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
9/18 @ Loudoun United FC 7:00pm
9/25 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:00pm
9/30 vs. Charlotte Independence 8:00pm
10/6 @ New Mexico United 9:00pm
10/10 @ Charleston Battery 2:00pm
10/15 vs. Loudoun United FC 11:00am
10/22 vs. Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
10/30 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss