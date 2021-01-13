Hartford Athletic names new Head Coach

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Athletic has named Harry Watling as the new Head Coach, the club announced Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, who is from England, previously worked in the Academy system for the Premier League’s West Ham United. Prior to that, for four years he worked in the Academy system at Millwall FC. He also spent five years at Chelsea FC.

Watling released a statement on being named Head Coach:

“I am honored and excited to be named the next Head Coach at Hartford Athletic. This is an incredible opportunity for me to continue to grow as a Coach, but also to build on the success and culture that has been established here in Hartford. The Club reached new heights last year and I am determined to take us even higher. The season can’t start soon enough.”

Chairman Bruce Mandell also released the following statement:

“Harry Watling is a perfect fit for our organization and we are thrilled he will be leading us this season. Harry emerged from a very deep and impressive group of candidates and is among the most highly regarded young coaches in England. He has learned from some of the best soccer minds in the world and has shown a strong ability to develop and maximize talent. We cannot wait to see Harry on the sidelines in Hartford, leading us back to the playoffs in 2021.”

Watling succeeds Radhi Jaïdi and is now the third Head Coach in Hartford Athletic history.

Hartford Athletic says that they have already signed nine players for the 2021 season, six of whom return from the 2020 roster.

For information on tickets to the games, visit hartfordathletic.com/tickets.