Hartford Athletic opens international search for new Head Coach

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic announced Sunday that Head Coach Jimmy Nielsen and the Club will be parting ways.

The organization’s CEO thanked Nielsen for his work with the team in a release Sunday:

“We would like to thank Jimmy for his contributions to our organization and all his efforts in launching our Club in its inaugural season. Jimmy has provided the foundation for our club, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.” – Hartford Athletic Chairman & CEO Bruce Mandell

In a release, Athletic said the decision was mutual and that the team will begin an international search for a replacement immediately.