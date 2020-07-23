Hartford Athletic player gives tips on recovering from soreness, extensive play sessions

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sports can take a toll on your body, especially if you’re a professional athlete. Find out how a Hartford Athletic player is taking steps to get back on the field.

The Hartford Athletic have been working hard and it’s paying off — they won their first two matches and hoping to keep that momentum going. Yesterday was a rest day for starters like forward Alex Dixon, who is back with the Athletic for a second season.

Alex gave us a glimpse at his recovery routine. Athletic played Friday on the road then a quick turnaround before their first home match on Monday, so Dixon tells us he’s still a little sore.

“Alright, so this is my foam roller, yours might not be as big if you have one at home. We’re just gonna hit the calves a little bit, the hamstrings, I like to go and do this every night, and post practice, five to ten minutes, just working on my body. After I finish foam rolling I’ll stretch it out a little bit, just try to be ready for the next day,.”

Recovery is such an important part of Dixon’s routine. Soreness in the IT band is very common with runners too so for those who’ve been hitting the pavement or the trail, this is a great move for you too.

“Right now, the most for me is my hips, my hips are very tight, the IT band, those are probably the two main things for me now. I’ve done a good job of recovering though. I feel better today than I did yesterday and I’ll feel 100% tomorrow,” Alex said.

The Hartford Athletic will be back here at Dillon Stadium on Saturday when they take on Philadelphia Union II.