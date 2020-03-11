Hartford Athletic postpones first two home matches due to coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Athletic has announced that the team is postponing its first two home matches due to the Governor’s emergency declaration on the coronavirus.

The matches were scheduled for March 21 and April 4 but will now be rescheduled at later dates.

“In coordination with the Mayor’s office and in light of the Governor’s emergency declarations, we are postponing our home matches on March 21st and April 4th. Both matches will be rescheduled for later dates,” said Hartford Athletic Chairman Bruce Mandell. “As we continue to learn more about how this will affect our community, we have made this decision — and will continue to make decisions — with the best interest of our fans in mind. By delaying our first two home matches, we will use this time to continue to assess the situation and prepare for our first home match. We look forward to a full, robust, and exciting 2020 season for our fans. “

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin added, “Hartford Athletic is taking the right, proactive approach in light of the latest guidance from State officials and medical experts. We appreciate their ongoing cooperation and partnership as all of us work together to prioritize public health. We also want to remind everyone that the most effective things you can do to protect yourself are the simplest: wash your hands well, avoid handshakes, stay home if you’re sick, and pay attention to the news.”

Tickets for the March 21 and April 4 matches will be valid for their rescheduled dates. Updates will be provided to all fans and ticket holders as they become available.

For more details, go to HartfordAthletic.com.