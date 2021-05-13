Hartford Athletic Preshow: We chat with new Head Coach Harry Watling and former Athletic member turned Pittsburgh Riverhound Alex Dixon

Hartford Athletic

(WTNH) — In our first Hartford Athletic Preshow, Sports Team 8’s Erik Dobratz and John Pierson get ready to kick off the Athletic home opener season.

We chat with new Head Coach Harry Watling about what drew him to the team from across the pond and how he’s going to lead the team in its third year here in the state.

We also talk to former Athletic member Alex Dixon. He’s now with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and will be returning to town for Saturday’s match vs. Athletic.

We also put Athletic teammates to the test with Connecticut trivia.

All that and more in the video above.

Hartford Athletic will take on the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Saturday, May 15 at 7 p.m. You can watch it right here on WTNH.com and on WCTX!

Hartford Athletic on WCTX
Date Opponent Time
4/30 @ New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
5/8 @ Miami FC 7:30pm
5/15 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
5/29 vs. Real Monarchs SLC 7:00pm
6/5 vs. New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
6/13 @ Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
6/19 vs. Loudoun United FC 7:00pm
6/26 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:00pm
7/4 @ Loudoun United FC 5:00pm
7/10 vs. New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
7/13 @ Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:30pm
7/17 @ Charleston Battery 7:30pm
7/24 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
7/31 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
8/4 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
8/7 @ Colorado Springs Switchbacks 9:00pm
8/13 @ Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:30pm
8/17 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
8/22 @ Miami FC 7:30pm
8/28 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
9/1 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
9/4 @ New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
9/11 @ Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
9/18 @ Loudoun United FC 7:00pm
9/25 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:00pm
9/30 vs. Charlotte Independence 8:00pm
10/6 @ New Mexico United 9:00pm
10/10 @ Charleston Battery 2:00pm
10/15 vs. Loudoun United FC 11:00am
10/22 vs. Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
10/30 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm

