Hartford Athletic releases 2022 schedule

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Athletic released its full schedule for the 2022 season.

The team’s season opens on March 19 on the road against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. The Boys in Green’s first home match at Dillon Stadium is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 against Atlanta United 2.

Hartford will play a total of 34 USL Championship Regular Season matches, including 17 home games, 15 of which will take place on Saturdays. 

Most games will be available to watch on WCTX and online at WTNH.com. 

View the full schedule below. Game times are still being determined and are subject to change.

For ticket information, visit HartfordAthletic.com/tickets.

Date (subject to change; game timed TBD)Opponent
Saturday, March 19at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Saturday, March 26at Tampa Bay Rowdies
Saturday, April 2Home vs. Atlanta United 2
Sunday, April 10at Birmingham Legion FC
Saturday, April 16at Miami FC
Saturday, April 23Home vs. Detroit City FC
Sunday, April 30at Indy Eleven
Saturday, May 7Home vs. Loudon United FC
Saturday, May 14Home vs. New York Red Bulls II
Saturday, May 21at FC Tulsa
Saturday, May 28Home vs. Phoenix Rising FC
Saturday, June 4at El Paso Locomotive FC
Saturday, June 11at San Diego Loyal SC
Wednesday, June 15Home vs. Memphis 901 FC
Saturday, June 18 at Atlanta United 2
Saturday, June 25Home vs. Louisville City FC
Tuesday, June 28Home vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks
Wednesday, July 6at Detroit City FC
Saturday, July 16at Charleston Battery
Saturday, July 23Home vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Wednesday, July 27at Rio Grande Valley FC
Saturday, July 30Home vs. Birmingham Legion FC
Saturday, Aug. 6at Memphis 901 FC
Saturday, Aug. 13Home vs. Indy Eleven
Saturday, Aug. 20Home vs. Miami FC
Wednesday, Aug. 31at New York Red Bulls II
Monday, Sept. 5at LA Galaxy II
Saturday, Sept. 10Home vs. FC Tulsa
Saturday, Sept. 17Home vs. Las Vegas Lights FC
Wednesday, Sept. 21at Loudoun United FC
Saturday, Oct. 1Home vs. Charleston Battery
Saturday, Oct. 8Home vs. Oakland Roots SC
Saturday, Oct. 15at Louisville City FC

