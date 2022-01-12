Hartford Athletic releases 2022 schedule

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Athletic released its full schedule for the 2022 season.

The team’s season opens on March 19 on the road against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. The Boys in Green’s first home match at Dillon Stadium is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 against Atlanta United 2.

Hartford will play a total of 34 USL Championship Regular Season matches, including 17 home games, 15 of which will take place on Saturdays.

Most games will be available to watch on WCTX and online at WTNH.com.

View the full schedule below. Game times are still being determined and are subject to change.

For ticket information, visit HartfordAthletic.com/tickets.