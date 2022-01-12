Hartford Athletic releases 2022 schedule

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Athletic released its full schedule for the 2022 season.
The team’s season opens on March 19 on the road against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. The Boys in Green’s first home match at Dillon Stadium is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 against Atlanta United 2.
Hartford will play a total of 34 USL Championship Regular Season matches, including 17 home games, 15 of which will take place on Saturdays.
Most games will be available to watch on WCTX and online at WTNH.com.
View the full schedule below. Game times are still being determined and are subject to change.
For ticket information, visit HartfordAthletic.com/tickets.
|Date (subject to change; game timed TBD)
|Opponent
|Saturday, March 19
|at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|Saturday, March 26
|at Tampa Bay Rowdies
|Saturday, April 2
|Home vs. Atlanta United 2
|Sunday, April 10
|at Birmingham Legion FC
|Saturday, April 16
|at Miami FC
|Saturday, April 23
|Home vs. Detroit City FC
|Sunday, April 30
|at Indy Eleven
|Saturday, May 7
|Home vs. Loudon United FC
|Saturday, May 14
|Home vs. New York Red Bulls II
|Saturday, May 21
|at FC Tulsa
|Saturday, May 28
|Home vs. Phoenix Rising FC
|Saturday, June 4
|at El Paso Locomotive FC
|Saturday, June 11
|at San Diego Loyal SC
|Wednesday, June 15
|Home vs. Memphis 901 FC
|Saturday, June 18
|at Atlanta United 2
|Saturday, June 25
|Home vs. Louisville City FC
|Tuesday, June 28
|Home vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks
|Wednesday, July 6
|at Detroit City FC
|Saturday, July 16
|at Charleston Battery
|Saturday, July 23
|Home vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|Wednesday, July 27
|at Rio Grande Valley FC
|Saturday, July 30
|Home vs. Birmingham Legion FC
|Saturday, Aug. 6
|at Memphis 901 FC
|Saturday, Aug. 13
|Home vs. Indy Eleven
|Saturday, Aug. 20
|Home vs. Miami FC
|Wednesday, Aug. 31
|at New York Red Bulls II
|Monday, Sept. 5
|at LA Galaxy II
|Saturday, Sept. 10
|Home vs. FC Tulsa
|Saturday, Sept. 17
|Home vs. Las Vegas Lights FC
|Wednesday, Sept. 21
|at Loudoun United FC
|Saturday, Oct. 1
|Home vs. Charleston Battery
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|Home vs. Oakland Roots SC
|Saturday, Oct. 15
|at Louisville City FC