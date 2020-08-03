Hartford Athletic return home and return to the win column

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a rough trip to Indiana in their last match, Dillon Stadium proved to be just what the Athletic needed as they beat Loudoun United FC 4-1.

The Boys in Green got off to a quick start – especially scoring machine Ever Guzman. Guzman scored more in the match’s first 18 minutes than Loudoun did in the entire match, scoring his 3rd and 4th goals of the season to get Hartford off to the early lead.

Danny Barrera continued to be a spark plug for the Athletic, assisting on both of Guzman’s scores, and then adding a goal of his own in the 66th minute, to push Hartford back out to a two-goal lead.

In Extra Time, the match was essentially put away, but the fans still got a thrill when 18-year-old Wethersfield High School product Alfonso Vazquez banged one in off the crossbar for his first-career USL goal.

The win was the Athletic’s second this season against Loudoun, after the Boys in Green beat Loudoun 3-1 in their home opener back on July 20.

The Athletic have a full week before they take to the pitch again, when they visit Philadelphia Union II on Sunday, August 9. That game can be seen on WCTX or streamed live right here at 7:30 p.m.