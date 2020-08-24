Hartford Athletic score two late goals to pull out a 2-2 tie

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a match that looked all but lost as the closing minutes approached, yet somehow Athletic managed to salvage a 2-2 tie.

Loudoun United FC controlled play for much of the match, including the first score when Shane Wiedt finished off the set-piece in the 22nd minute. When Loudoun scored another on a long ball off the left foot of Elvis Amoh in the 73rd minute, it looked like the Boys in Green might have to write this one off.

But in his Athletic debut, Markus Naglestad had different ideas, scoring off the free kick in the match’s 85th minute to get Athletic within one score. Naglestad is no stranger to scoring goals, after scoring 25 goals for Egersunds IK in the third tier of Norwegian Soccer last season.

Four minutes later, Naglestad hit the crossbar on another free kick attempt, and Alex Dixon was there to clean things up and tie the match at 2. That would be how the match would end, with Hartford able to salvage a point out of what appeared to be almost a sure loss.

The 29-year-old Naglestad came to the U.S. at the age of 19 and began his collegiate soccer career at the University of Bridgeport. There he was named East Coast Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Year along with Rookie of the Year in his first season. After transferring to Providence College, Naglestad eventually returned to Norway, and over the last five seasons back home, he netted 98 goals.

Athletic will be back in action Friday night when they host Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC at 7 p.m. at Dillon Stadium. Hartford and Pittsburgh are currently tied atop Group F with 16 points apiece. If you can’t make it to Dillon, you can catch all the action on WCTX or streaming live on WTNH.com and the News 8 app.