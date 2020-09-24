Hartford Athletic settles for 1-1 draw in season’s final home match

HARTFORD, Conn, (WTNH) — Fresh off clinching the club’s first-ever playoff berth, Hartford Athletic settled for a 1-1 draw in the rematch with Philadelphia Union II in the season’s final home match.

Hartford struck first when Sam Strong headed home Danny Barrera’s corner kick just before halftime to give the Athletic the 1-0 lead.

But, Philadelphia hung around and had multiple chances in the 2nd half. And those chances paid off in the 75th minute when Conor McGlynn’s brother, Jack, found space in the box and beat Athletic goalie Parfait Mandanda to even the game at 1.

Conor McGlynn got his chance for revenge when he banged home a corner kick in the match’s closing minutes and appeared to give Hartford the late 2-1 lead. But, Sam Strong was whistled for colliding with the Union keeper and the score was waved off, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Hartford has three matches left to wrap up the regular season before taking part in the club’s first-ever postseason action.

The Boys in Green are back in action Saturday night when they visit Group F, leading Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at 7 p.m.

You can catch all the action Saturday night on WCTX, or streaming live on WTNH.com.