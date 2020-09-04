Hartford Athletic Signs Defender Idan Cohen

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic announced Friday that Idan Cohen has signed for the 2020 season pending league and federation approval.

Cohen, a right back, joins the squad shortly after defender Alex Davey was transferred to Tampa Bay Rowdies on Wednesday.

Most recently Cohen played for Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Premier League. He made 75 appearances over the course of three seasons, scoring three goals and assisting on four.

Cohen’s availability for Saturday’s match is to be determined. The Boys in Green host Loudoun United FC at 7 p.m. at Dillon Stadium Saturday. That match can be seen live on air on WCTX or streamed live on WTNH.com.