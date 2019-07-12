1  of  2
Breaking News
Hartford Police: Man shot on Main Street, Mahl Avenue Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Hartford Athletic spend a day with Cirque’s ‘Luzia’ performers

Hartford Athletic

by: Suzie Hunter

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–What do Cirque Du Soleil and soccer have in common? more than you might think…

Hartford Athletic has captivated fans all season, but just across the city and under the big top is a mesmerising show of its own.

Laura Biondi and Abou Traore are football performers in Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘Luzia’. Laura said, “We both come from playing soccer. I played professional in Italy and then after an injury, same as him after an injury we both got into freestyle.”

Laura and Abou visited the Hartford Athletic to show the team some new tricks.

Kyle Curinga from Hartford Athletic responded, “They’re on expert level, We’re not on expert level.”

Abou said, “People in America don’t know about freestyle so it’s cool to be able to show them.”

They’re all entertainers, but with different goals.

Kyle added, “We’re professionals and it’s cool that these aspects of soccer can come together.”

They make it look effortless, but that isn’t just the spirit of freestyle, it’s the spirit of the sport.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford Athletic on MyTV9 Schedule

HARTFORD ATHLETIC ON MYTV9
Date Opponent Time
Sunday, 6/16 vs. Nashville SC 3pm
Friday, 6/28 vs. Bethlehem Steel FC 7:30pm
Saturday, 7/13 vs. Indy Eleven 5pm
Saturday, 7/20 vs. Charleston Battery 5pm
Saturday, 7/27 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC 5pm
Saturday, 8/10 vs. New York Red Bulls II 1pm
Saturday, 8/24 vs. Atlanta United 2 5pm
Saturday, 9/7 vs. Loudoun United FC 7pm
Saturday, 9/14 vs. Louisville City FC 7pm
Saturday, 10/5 vs. Swope Park Rangers 7pm
Saturday, 10/19 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7pm
*schedule subject to change

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss