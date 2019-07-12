Hartford Athletic spend a day with Cirque’s ‘Luzia’ performers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–What do Cirque Du Soleil and soccer have in common? more than you might think…

Hartford Athletic has captivated fans all season, but just across the city and under the big top is a mesmerising show of its own.

Laura Biondi and Abou Traore are football performers in Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘Luzia’. Laura said, “We both come from playing soccer. I played professional in Italy and then after an injury, same as him after an injury we both got into freestyle.”

Laura and Abou visited the Hartford Athletic to show the team some new tricks.

Kyle Curinga from Hartford Athletic responded, “They’re on expert level, We’re not on expert level.”

Abou said, “People in America don’t know about freestyle so it’s cool to be able to show them.”

They’re all entertainers, but with different goals.

Kyle added, “We’re professionals and it’s cool that these aspects of soccer can come together.”

They make it look effortless, but that isn’t just the spirit of freestyle, it’s the spirit of the sport.

