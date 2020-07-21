Hartford Athletic starting season off strong with 2 wins

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic is continuing the season off strong with a second win.

On Monday, the club took on Loudoun United FC in Dillon Stadium.

Kevin Politz got the match off to a quick start, scoring in the third minute.

The “Boys in Green” kept going strong as Harry Swartz the “Needham Rocket”, who is from Needham, Massachusetts and played college soccer at Northeastern University in Boston, scored the second goal.

Tyreke Johnson scored in the game’s 55th minute to put the Athletic up 3-0 early in the second half. Hartford outshot Loudoun United 9-2 in the win.

Fast stats:

Shots (On-Target): Hartford Athletic 17 (9) – 5 (2) Loudoun

Corners: Hartford Athletic 6-1 Loudoun

Fouls: Hartford Athletic 11-15 Loudoun

Offsides: Hartford Athletic 4-1 Loudoun

Possession: Hartford Athletic 46%-54% Loudoun

Passing Accuracy: Hartford Athletic 77.5%-76.2% Loudoun

Saves: Hartford Athletic 1-6 Loudoun

This after a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls II in the Athletic’s season-opener Friday night.

The club will play Philadelphia Union II on July 25.