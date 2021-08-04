Hartford Athletic takes on Miami FC at home Wednesday night

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday Hartford Athletic is hosting Miami FC.

Athletic has dropped two of three and hopes to turn things around Wednesday night in front of the best home crowd in the USL.

These two teams squared off in Miami back on July 24. Wednesday’s game is big for both teams in the Atlantic Division. Miami is third with 16 points, Athletic fourth with 13.

News 8’s Sports Team 8 chatted with Team Owner Bruce Mandell and he says after a couple of years on the fly learning, this roster and coaching staff is built to win.

Just one place to watch the game, on WCTX and on WTNH.com. Wednesday’s game starts at 7 p.m.