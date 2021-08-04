Hartford Athletic takes on Miami FC at home Wednesday night

Hartford Athletic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday Hartford Athletic is hosting Miami FC.

Athletic has dropped two of three and hopes to turn things around Wednesday night in front of the best home crowd in the USL.

These two teams squared off in Miami back on July 24. Wednesday’s game is big for both teams in the Atlantic Division. Miami is third with 16 points, Athletic fourth with 13.

News 8’s Sports Team 8 chatted with Team Owner Bruce Mandell and he says after a couple of years on the fly learning, this roster and coaching staff is built to win.

Just one place to watch the game, on WCTX and on WTNH.com. Wednesday’s game starts at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford Athletic on WCTX
Date Opponent Time
7/24 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
7/31 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
8/4 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
8/7 @ Colorado Springs Switchbacks 9:00pm
8/13 @ Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:30pm
8/17 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
8/22 @ Miami FC 7:30pm
8/28 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
9/1 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
9/4 @ New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
9/11 @ Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
9/18 @ Loudoun United FC 7:00pm
9/25 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:00pm
9/30 vs. Charlotte Independence 8:00pm
10/6 @ New Mexico United 9:00pm
10/10 @ Charleston Battery 2:00pm
10/15 vs. Loudoun United FC 11:00am
10/22 vs. Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
10/30 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss