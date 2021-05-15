Hartford Athletic takes on Pittsburgh Riverhounds in home opener at Dillon Stadium

Hartford Athletic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s an exciting night in Hartford for sports fans. The Yard Goats are home and its’ the home opener for Hartford Athletic. Big crowds expected at both venues. Sports Team 8’s Erik Dobratz was in Hartford Saturday to preview the night’s big soccer match.

Hartford Athletic is home Saturday after winning the opening two games of the season on the road.

Saturday’s game starts at 7 p.m. and the only place to see it is on WTCX or right here on WTNH.com >> WATCH HARTFORD ATHLETIC.

Lots of new faces on the roster coming from all over the world.

WEB EXTRA: Ahead of Saturday’s home opener, we tested the new Hartford Athletic players on their Connecticut knowledge

It has been a great start to the season for Hartford Athletic. Finally a chance to get things going at the friendly confines of Dillon Stadium.

The fans are passionate and, more importantly, loud. That’ll be a big help against the Riverhounds.

Players and coaches tell us they’re looking forward to finally playing a home match in front of the hometown crowd.

RELATED: Hartford Athletic Preshow: We chat with new Head Coach Harry Watling and former Athletic member turned Pittsburgh Riverhound Alex Dixon

We’ll have match highlights coming up on News 8 at 10 and 11p.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford Athletic on WCTX
Date Opponent Time
4/30 @ New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
5/8 @ Miami FC 7:30pm
5/15 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
5/29 vs. Real Monarchs SLC 7:00pm
6/5 vs. New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
6/13 @ Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
6/19 vs. Loudoun United FC 7:00pm
6/26 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:00pm
7/4 @ Loudoun United FC 5:00pm
7/10 vs. New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
7/13 @ Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:30pm
7/17 @ Charleston Battery 7:30pm
7/24 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
7/31 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
8/4 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
8/7 @ Colorado Springs Switchbacks 9:00pm
8/13 @ Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:30pm
8/17 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
8/22 @ Miami FC 7:30pm
8/28 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
9/1 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
9/4 @ New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
9/11 @ Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
9/18 @ Loudoun United FC 7:00pm
9/25 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:00pm
9/30 vs. Charlotte Independence 8:00pm
10/6 @ New Mexico United 9:00pm
10/10 @ Charleston Battery 2:00pm
10/15 vs. Loudoun United FC 11:00am
10/22 vs. Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
10/30 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss