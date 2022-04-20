HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s a big game on Wednesday night for Hartford Athletic. The USL team is moving up in class, playing a team from a higher league, the MLS.

It’s going to be a fun night at Trinity Health Stadium, formally known as Dillon Stadium, as Hartford Athletic plays host to the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer. It’s part of what’s called the Open Cup series.

Hartford Athletic has had its struggles this season with their record being 1-4-1, but that victor was a 3 to 0 shutout of Atlanta United 2 to advance in the US Open Cup. The good news is that they have been in every game, so they think they are ready to break through. What better way to do that than against the MLS Red Bulls.

“You can feel the energy in the locker room and that bounce. You know, we’ve not been on a great run of form to start the season, but this cup tie, you know, is something that can change the direction of where we’re going. Local rival, which is brilliant and an MLS team, so the challenge is there for everybody. You know, we find throwing down the gauntlet to the guys that’s going to put a performance in, so very excited,” said Harry Watling, Hartford Athletic Manager.

“I like to say a couple of difficult results of last few weeks where we thought we should have got more out of it and going into the Red Bulls game, we are quietly confident and we’re hopefully going to give them a run for the money,” said Tom Brewitt, Hartford Athletic defender.

The game begins at 7 p.m.