Hartford Athletic to face off against New York Red Bulls II as first match of the soccer season

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is your home for Hartford Athletic soccer. While they’re starting their season on the road tonight, we have the coverage on WCTX.

The day is here, the Hartford Athletic can finally take the field after months of waiting through a suspended USL season. And now, they’re returning to play with a lot of changes, to their stadiums, their fans, and their league.

RELATED: Hartford Athletic to welcome fans to Dillon Stadium at 25 percent capacity for 2020 home matches

While many pro sports are working to safely resart their seasons, soccer is leading the pack. The USL, the league Hartford Athletic plays in, is among the first in the country where teams will resume play in their home stadiums. While Hartford will have fans present here, many teams across the country will play for empty arenas.

The club announced this week that they’ll be able to open Dillon stadium at 25% capacity. Hartford was getting ready to leave for their first match when the season was postponed in March — so now that it’s finally here, the team says they can’t wait to play

“Very excited. This is our first time that we’re actually getting to play, so it’s a long time coming it’s been almost five, six months, so ready to get going,” Mike Novotny, Goalkeeper, Hartford Athletic.

Tonight’s match against New York Red Bulls II will be at 7 p.m. and will air live on WCTX and stream live right here on WTNH.com and the News 8 app.