Hartford Athletic to host match with Puerto Rico’s national team

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The Hartford Athletic announced Wednesday they will be hosting a game with the Puerto Rico National Soccer Team this season.

The Puerto Rican team will travel up to Hartford’s Dillon Stadium for a “special international friendly match” on Saturday, August 17 at 5:00 p.m.

In a statement, Hartford Athletic Chairman and CEO Bruce Mandell said,

“Connecticut is home to among the largest and most vibrant Puerto Rican populations, and we are so proud and excited to welcome the Puerto Rican national team to Hartford in our inaugural season…It is our mission to bring our community together through the world’s game and what better way to do it than to host an international friendly that will be a celebration of Puerto Rican culture.” Hartford Athletic Chairman and CEO Bruce Mandell

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said, “This will be a landmark event for Dillon Stadium, and a great opportunity to celebrate and recognize our Puerto Rican community.”

The international friendly game is a first for the Athletic, and more matches with international teams are to come in the future.

Tickets will be available starting August 1st.

You can watch all of the Hartford Athletic home games this season on WCTX MyTV9.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.