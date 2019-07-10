Hartford Athletic to move into new Dillon Stadium, face Indy FC Saturday

(WTNH)–Big day for Hartford Athletic on Saturday; Their new home, Dillon Stadium, will finally open.

Finishing touches on the newly renovated Stadium will continue right up until game time.

The team has been practicing all week in Farmington. The practices have been early in the morning to beat the heat.

Athletic in the middle of a tough stretch right now, they haven’t won a game since June 8th but still a long way to go in this season and they remain upbeat.

Web Extra: Hartford Athletic started practicing for game against Indy earlier this week

On Saturday, catch our pre-show at 4:30 p.m. and watch Hartford vs. Indy FC at 5:00 p.m. on MyTV9.