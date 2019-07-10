1  of  3
Hartford Athletic to move into new Dillon Stadium, face Indy FC Saturday

Hartford Athletic

by: Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)–Big day for Hartford Athletic on Saturday; Their new home, Dillon Stadium, will finally open.

Finishing touches on the newly renovated Stadium will continue right up until game time.

The team has been practicing all week in Farmington. The practices have been early in the morning to beat the heat.

Athletic in the middle of a tough stretch right now, they haven’t won a game since June 8th but still a long way to go in this season and they remain upbeat.

Web Extra: Hartford Athletic started practicing for game against Indy earlier this week

On Saturday, catch our pre-show at 4:30 p.m. and watch Hartford vs. Indy FC at 5:00 p.m. on MyTV9.

Hartford Athletic on MyTV9 Schedule

HARTFORD ATHLETIC ON MYTV9
Date Opponent Time
Sunday, 6/16 vs. Nashville SC 3pm
Friday, 6/28 vs. Bethlehem Steel FC 7:30pm
Saturday, 7/13 vs. Indy Eleven 5pm
Saturday, 7/20 vs. Charleston Battery 5pm
Saturday, 7/27 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC 5pm
Saturday, 8/10 vs. New York Red Bulls II 1pm
Saturday, 8/24 vs. Atlanta United 2 5pm
Saturday, 9/7 vs. Loudoun United FC 7pm
Saturday, 9/14 vs. Louisville City FC 7pm
Saturday, 10/5 vs. Swope Park Rangers 7pm
Saturday, 10/19 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7pm
*schedule subject to change

