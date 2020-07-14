Hartford Athletic to welcome fans to Dillon Stadium at 25 percent capacity for 2020 home matches

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Athletic announced Tuesday that Dillon Stadium will open to fans at 25 percent capacity when the 2020 home schedule kicks off on July 20 at 7 p.m.

“After months of hard work and collaboration with local and state government, we are looking forward to safely opening our doors to our loyal and dedicated fans this season,” said Chairman Bruce Mandell.

“Thank you to everyone behind the scenes who has worked tirelessly to put together a plan that will allow our fans to safely attends matches this season and for the impressive leadership from our local and state officials,” continued Mandell. “Coach Jaïdi, our players, and our whole organization cannot wait to return to play at home on July 20th.”

Several safety protocols will be in effect to help keep everyone safe, including:

Staff, vendors and fans will not be permitted to enter the stadium without wearing a mask. Masks must be worn at all times will in the stadium (except while consuming food and beverage).

Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance/exit of each gate for fans to utilize upon entering/exiting. There will also be hand sanitizer stations throughout the concourse and bathrooms.

Fans will enter at different gates throughout the stadium based on the section they are seated in.

Non-touch ticket scanners to be used by all ticket scanners in full PPE (mask & gloves)

Flow of traffic in the concourse will be right-side only with designated markers.

Seating ushers will be located throughout the stadium to assist and enforce safe and distanced seating protocols

All concessions will be in individual packaging or containers

All in-stadium purchases will be completely cashless and contactless payment

There will be a “no try-on” policy for all merchandise items

Bathroom attendants will be stationed in every available restroom to consistently wipe down and sanitize touch points as well as manage social distancing and queues.

Tailgating will be PROHIBITED in all lots

Post-game autograph sessions or other situations in which players would be required to be in direct contact with fans is PROHIBITED

Hartford Athletic is working with the City of Hartford and the State of Connecticut to receive final approval for its game-day operations plan. Please visit www.hartfordathletic.com/dillon-stadium to see a full list of protocols and procedures for the 2020 season.

Hartford Athletic Season Ticket members and Flex Plan holders receive priority to attend matches with a waitlist in place for single match tickets. In order to sign up for that opportunity, fans should visit www.hartfordathletic.com/single.

The club will kick off the 2020 season on Friday night, July 17, on the road against New York Red Bulls II at 7 p.m. in a game that will air live on WCTX and stream live right here on WTNH.com and the News 8 app.

That first home match on July 20 will be against Loudoun United FC at 7 p.m. in a national broadcast on ESPN2.

The full schedule, including ticketing information, can be found here.