Hartford Athletic Training Tip of the Week: Alex Lara on mental focus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This Hartford Athletic Training Tip of the Week is all about visualizing your goals and utilizing mental exercises to improve your focus. For Athletic first-year defender Alex Lara, the secret to success is all mental.

“That’s a big part of playing well and being successful and being competitive is being able to see yourself doing well and once you’re able to see it prior to the game in your mind, it’ll then be performed in the game,” said Lara.

He has a simple mental exercise to improve your focus and introduce you to visualization:

“You close your eyes and as best you can imagine opening a door and picture a room, you fill the room with whatever you want and as your visualization gets better you can more vividly picture what’s going on in that room,” he explained. “It’s actually a good exercise if you want to work on your focus and have your mind sharp.”

The California native said he began utilizing visualization techniques in college at California State University, Northridge and still incorporates them into his training today.