Hartford Athletic Training Tip of the Week: Alfonso Vazquez

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Youth soccer players, listen up — we have real advice from the youngest guy the Hartford Athletic have ever signed.

Windham native Alfonso Vazquez turned 18 in June and signed before he even graduated high school after coming to Athletic’s open tryouts.

RELATED: Hartford Athletic is victorious in home game against New York Red Bulls II

“It felt unreal at first,” Alfonso said. “It took time to process that it’s actually happening.”

Vazquez holds Connecticut’s all-time high school goal-scoring record, too. He says he’s excited to start his pro career so close to home.

“It feels pretty good that they gave me a homegrown contract,” he said, “I always wanted to play professionally and now it’s coming true.”

RELATED: Hartford Athletic hosting drive-in watch party at The Shops at Farmington Valley on Sept. 26

The forward shows us his tip for keeping opponents guessing your next move — a move he calls “dangerous.”

“You just fake this way but then you go the other way,” he said, “you put your whole body into it.” Watch the video above for a demo!

It’s one of the many things he’s been spending extra time on since he was about 6-years-old, something that set him apart from his fellow youth soccer players.