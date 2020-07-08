Hartford Athletic Training Tip of the Week: Conor McGlynn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — What’s a little competition between siblings? This Hartford Athletic Training Tip of the Week comes from midfielder Conor McGlynn, who tells us how a little sibling rivalry brings out the best in him and his pro-soccer-playing brother when they’re training at home.

McGlynn came to the Hartford through open tryouts in December.

“The level was pretty high so I was nervous because there was over a hundred people there, and how was I going to stand out? And then, fortunately, Coach Jaihdi saw something in me and invited me to invitationals,” McGlynn told News 8.

The rest is history.

Conor spent quarantine at home in Queens with his brother, Jack, a midfielder for Philadelphia Union II. Hartford is slated to face them 4 times this season.

“We’re absolute best friends so we want to get the best out of each other. We do everything we can to make each other better,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be on the field at the same time, we’ll see what happens.”

Conor has a tip that’s great for midfielders, no sibling required; just a ball and a wall. Watch the video above to see it!