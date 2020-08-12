Hartford Athletic Training Tip of the Week: Dre Deas on preventing injury with exercise

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This Hartford Athletic Training Tip of the Week comes to us from Forward Dre Deas: he shows us his favorite exercises that you can do also to prevent injury come game day.

Deas, an Atlanta native, said he’s enjoying his first pro season in Hartford.

“From the fans to my teammates, and the coaching staff, it’s been everything I could ask for my first year,” he said.

A big part of his routine: resistance band moves that build strength in injury-prone places.

Watch the video above for a demo!

Deas has advice for young soccer players that you can take with you off the field: “Chase your dream. Always have a work ethic behind you,” he said.

Deas has a tattoo of a favorite quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which says, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy” — a quote that Deas takes to heart.

“When adversity comes, don’t back away from it. Stay focused on what you want to do in life and always believe that’s what you can do,” he said.