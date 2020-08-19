Hartford Athletic Training Tip of the Week: Matheus Silva

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re going back to basics this week with Hartford Athletic defender Matheus Silva. He shows us a simple drill you can do anytime, anywhere to improve your juggling.

As a child growing up in Brazil, soccer was Silva’s whole life. If he wasn’t at school, he had a ball at his feet.

“I’d have my ball and go to the street,” he said. “I’d play barefooted with my friends all day.”

But, he said it didn’t all come naturally.

“It took me a while to learn how to juggle. Right now I’m pretty good at it,” Silva said with a laugh, “but I’m going to show you guys how I learned how to juggle.”

His tip: Start small. One kick, then two, gradually increasing.

“You don’t want to kick too low or too high. You have to work on your touch,” he said.

The best part — you can do it anywhere — just be careful.

“You don’t need that much space. You can do it anywhere but make sure you don’t break anything at home. My mom would yell at me at home.”

His advice to young players: Enjoy the process.

“Be resilient. Listen to people, but don’t listen to people. Take the negative and turn it into something constructive.”