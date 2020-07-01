Hartford Athletic Training Tip of the Week: Sam Strong on juggling drills

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s plenty you can do off the field to keep your skills sharp, and for this Hartford Athletic training tip of the week, defender Sam Strong shows us his spin on a juggling drill you can do at home.

Strong is eager to start the season at Dillon Stadium.

“I’ve heard the fans here are pretty great,” said Strong. “That’s all a player can ask for, is to have fans who truly care and truly support you.”

Strong comes to Hartford from Fresno FC, where he was one of the team’s most accurate passers.

His tip for training at home: juggling the ball, focusing on adding and removing a spin while you juggle. Watch the video above for a demo.

But, Sam adds, drills are just one piece of the puzzle.

“Touch the ball every day, make sure you have a high fitness level, stay on top of your body, and also make sure you rest appropriately,” he said. “Try to improve technically and physically and try to stay healthy.”