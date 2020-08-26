Hartford Athletic Training Tip of the Week: Tyreke Johnson

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This Hartford Athletic Training Tip of the Week comes from Tyreke Johnson — the midfielder shows us one way he likes to keep his opponents on their toes.

Johnson is new to Hartford this season, on loan from Southampton FC. It was there in U-23s that the midfielder previously played for Hartford’s new head coach Radhi Jaidi.

“He’s been my coach for three or four years now,” and Johnson knows his leadership style very well. “I know what he wants from us, I know what he wants from the players.”

The expectations for playing at the pro level are high.

His tip for faster footwork — step-overs.

“You can knock defenders off balance and give yourself an opportunity to get a shot on goal or get a pass,” he said. “It’s a basic skill for younger players and people who want to develop.”

Johnson’s advice for young players who dream of going pro — you have to put the time in.

“Keep working, working on your game and work on what you want to improve on,” he said. “And just enjoy it: enjoy the game, as well. Enjoy just playing with your friends, just enjoy it.”