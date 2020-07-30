Hartford Athletic training tip of the week with Aiden Mesias

 

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This Hartford Athletic training tip of the week comes from midfielder Aiden Mesias, he shows us one way to improve your performance but his number one tip is all about your attitude on the field. 

Mesias comes to Hartford Athletic from London. Before he arrived, he did a little research and liked what he saw from the fans.

“I could just hear the fans with the drums and everything,” he said. 

Of course, game day crowds at Dillon Stadium are a little different this season at 25% capacity, but Mesias was still impressed

“Even though it was 1300 at our first home game, they were very loud. So, I just can’t wait to play in front of all of them.”

He has a simple drill to improve footwork and awareness of your surroundings — watch the video above to see.

But, above all, his best advice for young players is to have a good time.

“Always have fun on the pitch, always play with a smile because football [soccer] is supposed to be fun. You enjoy it, so you should smile while you play it, and just have fun.”

