Hartford Athletic Training Tip of the Week with Harry Swartz

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Soccer fans and soccer players, we’re helping you keep in tip-top soccer shape with our latest Hartford Athletic Training Tip of the Week — this round from midfielder Harry Swartz.

Like many of us, Harry says he and his teammates have been staying in shape with at-home workouts.

“We do a morning workout, it consists of 30 minutes of abs, circuits, stretching, flexibility plyometrics stuff which has been really helpful for me,” he said.

Swartz was Athletic’s 2019 club MVP and is very versatile; he started at three different positions in his 20 games after getting a late start to the season.

“For me, coming back last year, I got hurt last January and took a few months to slowly get back, so when I was at home I was just doing simple things like dribbling the ball around as much as I can without any pain.”

So if you feel like you’re playing catchup, Harry has some advice, “Get as many touches on the ball as you can. I think for the young guys, young girls, it’s so important to get used to the ball at your feet.”

His simple, at-home set up requires some cones and a wall against which you can kick the ball. You can do it outside or inside (but ask your parents first).

“I know it’s cliche, but all the coaches used to say, ‘that ball is your best friend, as much as you can get used to it, it will only benefit you,'” he said.

You can work out with Hartford Athletic live twice a week; the team hosts sessions every Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Instagram.