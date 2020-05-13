Hartford Athletic training tip of the week with Mads Jorgensen

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With sports put on hold, young soccer players across the state are eager to get back into the game. Here’s a new series featuring tips from some of your favorite players in our Hartford Athletic Training Tip of the Week.

To help you keep your skills sharp, News 8 turned to Hartford Athletic’s Mads Jorgensen.

Jorgensen is a fan favorite from Athletic’s inaugural season. The Denmark native has been living in West Hartford and trying to stay busy.

“Every day is like almost the same,” he said. “Wake up, go for a walk, do an online workout, do my individual runs after.”

The elite free kick taker has a simple yet challenging tip on how to keep your skills fresh while you can’t play: juggling the ball.

“That’s a really good way to keep your speed,” he said, noting to spend extra time on your non-dominant foot.

He also has a message to soccer fans while we all wait for the season to start.

“Keep grinding; it’s a tough time right now but we will get through it. Me, personally, I can’t wait to play games at Dillon Stadium again, playing for the fans, playing for the club. I’m so excited.”

There are lots of ways to train like a pro soccer player, Hartford Athletic hosts live workouts on their Instagram account every Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m.