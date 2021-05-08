Hartford Athletic victorious against Miami FC 1-0

(WTNH) — The Hartford Athletic hit the road to Miami Saturday to go against Miami FC before the home opener next week. Hartford came out victorious, 1-0.

In the first half, Conor McGlynn with the free kick, but the save is made. There was no score at the half.

At the 59th minute, Danny Barrera had the back pass to Preston Tabor Etaka. Nice move, and then the rip to the top left corner and Hartford got the 1-0 lead.

The 62nd minute was trouble here. Miami FC was on the break. Forbes with the chance, but Tulu came back and made Forbes kick it out of bounds.

Hartford was able to hold on and win its second straight on the road match.

Last Friday, Hartford Athletic opened its season with a solid 3-2 victory against New York Red Bulls II.

Click here for the full Hartford Athletic schedule. You can watch most of the matches on WCTX and on WTNH.com.