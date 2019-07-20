1  of  2
Hartford Athletic vs. Charleston Battery

Hartford Athletic

by: Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–A lot of people are spending time outdoors today, trying to stay cool.

That would be the case for the crowd at Dillon Stadium in Hartford, the new home of the Hartford Athletic. On Saturday night, they’ll take on the Charleston Battery.

At the 75th minute, Athletic was in the lead 2-1.

They played their inaugural Dillon Stadium game against the Indy Eleven last week, and came out victorious.

If you can’t make it to Dillon Stadium, you can watch all the Hartford Athletic home games this season on WCTX MyTV9.

Web Extra: Halftime interview with the Hartford Athletic Director of Communications

Hartford Athletic on MyTV9 Schedule

HARTFORD ATHLETIC ON MYTV9
Date Opponent Time
Sunday, 6/16 vs. Nashville SC 3pm
Friday, 6/28 vs. Bethlehem Steel FC 7:30pm
Saturday, 7/13 vs. Indy Eleven 5pm
Saturday, 7/20 vs. Charleston Battery 5pm
Saturday, 7/27 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC 5pm
Saturday, 8/10 vs. New York Red Bulls II 1pm
Saturday, 8/24 vs. Atlanta United 2 5pm
Saturday, 9/7 vs. Loudoun United FC 7pm
Saturday, 9/14 vs. Louisville City FC 7pm
Saturday, 10/5 vs. Swope Park Rangers 7pm
Saturday, 10/19 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7pm
*schedule subject to change

