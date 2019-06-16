Hartford Athletic vs. Nashville SC

(WTNH) - Hartford Athletic hosted Nashville on MyTV 9 on Father's Day.

Athletic down 1-0, Sebastian Dalgaard with the header, and made the goal. Now it's tied 1-1.

In the second half, another great play. Sem de Wit with another header. It's now 2-1 Hartford.

But Nashville ties the game and then takes the lead in the 84th minute from about 25 yards out.

Cameron Lancaster with a rocket into the net.

The Athletic lose 3-2.

