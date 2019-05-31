Hartford Athletic

Hartford Athletic vs. North Carolina FC

Posted: May 31, 2019 07:16 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 07:16 PM EDT

(WTNH) -  Hartford Athletic returns to action Saturday night. They will host North Carolina FC at Rentschler Field.

Athletic trying to bounce back from a 4-0 loss to Memphis last weekend.

Hartford had been playing better before that lopsided defeat. Two wins and a tie.

The team was out practicing on Rentschler Field earlier Friday.

North Carolina is one of the better teams in the league and it should be another big challenge. 

You can watch the game Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. on our sister station MyTV9.

