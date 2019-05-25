Hartford Athletic

Hartford Athletic vs. Ottawa Fury FC, watch tonight at 7:00 p.m. on MyTV9

Posted: May 25, 2019 06:25 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 07:08 PM EDT

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -  It's a beautiful day on Saturday which means it's a great day for a little soccer on the pitch.

The Hartford Athletic winners of two straight games are back at Rentschler Field in East Hartford Saturday night to take on the Ottawa Fury FC.

They are looking to get their first win at home.

You can watch Hartford Athletic home games on News 8's sister station, MyTV9. Game starts at 7:00 p.m.

 

Web Extra: News 8's Suzie Hunter chants with Hartford Athletic fans

Web Extra: Crowds filling up Rentschler Field

