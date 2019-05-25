Hartford Athletic vs. Ottawa Fury FC, watch tonight at 7:00 p.m. on MyTV9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - It's a beautiful day on Saturday which means it's a great day for a little soccer on the pitch.

The Hartford Athletic winners of two straight games are back at Rentschler Field in East Hartford Saturday night to take on the Ottawa Fury FC.

They are looking to get their first win at home.

You can watch Hartford Athletic home games on News 8's sister station, MyTV9. Game starts at 7:00 p.m.

Hartford Athletic is looking for its first win at home!

Web Extra: News 8's Suzie Hunter chants with Hartford Athletic fans

Hartford Athletic vs. Ottawa Fury FC,...

Web Extra: Crowds filling up Rentschler Field

Hartford Athletic vs. Ottawa Fury FC,...

