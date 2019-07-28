Hartford Athletic vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

(WTNH)–A brand new home stadium, a passionate fanbase, but right now, it’s still not enough for Hartford Athletic. Hartford’s pro soccer team is really struggling for wins.

More than 4,600 fans were on hand to check out the game against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Saturday evening.

Then the roof caves in; Nice pass to the net and Steevan Dos Santos with the header. 1st of two in the half for him. It’s 1-0 Riverhounds.

At the half, it was 3-0 Riverhounds.

2nd half, the score climbed up to 4-1 Riverhounds, bit Hartford not going quietly. They make a beautiful pass in front, and Sebastian Dalgaard finds the net. It’s 4-2.

Thats as close as Athletic will get — another tough loss for Hartford.

The final score is 4-2 Riverhounds.

Hartford returns to action on Thursday evening against Bethlehem in Pennsylvania.