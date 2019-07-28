Hartford Athletic vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Hartford Athletic

by: Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)–A brand new home stadium, a passionate fanbase, but right now, it’s still not enough for Hartford Athletic. Hartford’s pro soccer team is really struggling for wins.

More than 4,600 fans were on hand to check out the game against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Saturday evening.

Then the roof caves in; Nice pass to the net and Steevan Dos Santos with the header. 1st of two in the half for him. It’s 1-0 Riverhounds.

At the half, it was 3-0 Riverhounds.

2nd half, the score climbed up to 4-1 Riverhounds, bit Hartford not going quietly. They make a beautiful pass in front, and Sebastian Dalgaard finds the net. It’s 4-2.

Thats as close as Athletic will get — another tough loss for Hartford.
The final score is 4-2 Riverhounds.

Hartford returns to action on Thursday evening against Bethlehem in Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford Athletic on MyTV9 Schedule

HARTFORD ATHLETIC ON MYTV9
Date Opponent Time
Saturday, 7/27 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC 5pm
Saturday, 8/10 vs. New York Red Bulls II 1pm
Saturday, 8/24 vs. Atlanta United 2 5pm
Saturday, 9/7 vs. Loudoun United FC 7pm
Saturday, 9/14 vs. Louisville City FC 7pm
Saturday, 10/5 vs. Swope Park Rangers 7pm
Saturday, 10/19 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7pm
*schedule subject to change

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss