Hartford Athletic vs. Puerto Rico National Team

(WTNH) — The new Dillon Stadium is a happening place these days as the new home of the Hartford Athletic.

They took a break from the long USL championship season on Saturday to play the Puerto Rico National Team in a friendly.

Mayor Bronin was on hand as well as a very good crowd at Dillon.

In the 25th minute, Sebastian Dalgaard steals the clear the pass to Wojciech Wojcik, who scores 1-0 Hartford, 1-1 at the half.

In the 58th minute, Hartford Athletic with a penalty kick, Jose Angulo didn’t miss the kick, and there’s no way he could have. Hartford up 2-1.

Athletic is not done yet; Mat Jorgenson with the left foot, what a blast! 3-1 Athletic.

Hartford wins it 5-1.

After the game, a nice move by the players from the Puerto Rican team; they went over to visit with the fans.