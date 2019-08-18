Hartford Athletic vs. Puerto Rico National Team

Hartford Athletic

by: Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The new Dillon Stadium is a happening place these days as the new home of the Hartford Athletic.

They took a break from the long USL championship season on Saturday to play the Puerto Rico National Team in a friendly.

Mayor Bronin was on hand as well as a very good crowd at Dillon.

In the 25th minute, Sebastian Dalgaard steals the clear the pass to Wojciech Wojcik, who scores 1-0 Hartford, 1-1 at the half.

In the 58th minute, Hartford Athletic with a penalty kick, Jose Angulo didn’t miss the kick, and there’s no way he could have. Hartford up 2-1.

Athletic is not done yet; Mat Jorgenson with the left foot, what a blast! 3-1 Athletic.

Hartford wins it 5-1.

After the game, a nice move by the players from the Puerto Rican team; they went over to visit with the fans.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hartford Athletic on MyTV9 Schedule

HARTFORD ATHLETIC ON MYTV9
Date Opponent Time
Saturday, 7/27 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC 5pm
Saturday, 8/10 vs. New York Red Bulls II 1pm
Saturday, 8/24 vs. Atlanta United 2 5pm
Saturday, 9/7 vs. Loudoun United FC 7pm
Saturday, 9/14 vs. Louisville City FC 7pm
Saturday, 10/5 vs. Swope Park Rangers 7pm
Saturday, 10/19 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7pm
*schedule subject to change

