Hartford Athletic wins 3-2 in incredible finish against Philadelphia Union II

(WTNH) — Hartford Athletic caught a big break in Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia Union II.

The Boys in Green dominated the action early in the first half, scoring two goals within the first 15 minutes of the game.

Philadelphia tied the score 2-2 in the 59th minute.

It all came down to the 90th minute when Philadelphia’s goaltender tried to throw the ball up field.

It went off the foot of Athletic’s Danny Barrera and into the goal.

Hartford Athletic won the match 3-2.

If the Boys in Green win their game on Sunday against New York Red Bulls II, they’ll host a playoff game at Dillon Stadium.

Fast Stats:

Shots (On-Target): Hartford Athletic 8 (3) -10 (3) Philadelphia

Corners: Hartford Athletic 6-5 Philadelphia

Fouls: Hartford Athletic 14-14 Philadelphia

Offsides: Hartford Athletic 5-3 Philadelphia

Possession: Hartford Athletic 49.1%-50.9% Philadelphia

Passing Accuracy: Hartford Athletic 71.9%-69.1% Philadelphia

Saves: Hartford Athletic 2-0 Philadelphia