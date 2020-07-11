Hartford Athletic working to reopen Dillon Stadium for home games

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Athletic is taking precautions against COVID-19 as its first home game of the season approaches.

Some of the precautions they will implement at Dillon Stadium include:

  • Contactless ticketing
  • Cashless transactions
  • Spectators using specific gates to enter and leave their seating section
  • Use of facemasks and face coverings
  • No tailgating in parking lots
  • Prepackaged meals at concession stands
  • Increased security to enforce social distancing guidelines and safety protocols
  • Increased cleaning staff to clean and disinfect high-touch points and bathrooms

Morgan Kuehnle, Manager of Operations and Merchandise for Hartford Athletic said, “Hartford Athletic is super excited to try to get the fans in here. It’s something that really changes the environment of the game for all of our players and our staff.”

Right now, there is no specific date when fans will be allowed into Dillon Stadium. Hartford Athletic’s first home game is on July 20.

