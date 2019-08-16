Hartford Athletic’s Gentile cleared to play again after concussion recovery

Hartford Athletic

by: Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The Hartford Athletic are back on the pitch at Dillon stadium this Saturday as the squad will take on the Puerto Rican National Team in what they call a ‘friendly’.

Head Coach and GM Jimmy Nielsen putting his Hartford Athletic squad through their preparations for Saturday. One guy that’s happy to be back in the lineup is forward Giuseppe Gentile. Giuseppe has just been cleared to play after recovering from the affect of a concussion.

Saturday’s friendly match against Puerto Rico kicks off at 5:00 p.m.

You can watch all of the Hartford Athletic home games this season on WCTX MyTV9.

Hartford Athletic on MyTV9 Schedule

HARTFORD ATHLETIC ON MYTV9
Date Opponent Time
Saturday, 7/27 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC 5pm
Saturday, 8/10 vs. New York Red Bulls II 1pm
Saturday, 8/24 vs. Atlanta United 2 5pm
Saturday, 9/7 vs. Loudoun United FC 7pm
Saturday, 9/14 vs. Louisville City FC 7pm
Saturday, 10/5 vs. Swope Park Rangers 7pm
Saturday, 10/19 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7pm
*schedule subject to change

