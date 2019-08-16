Hartford Athletic’s Gentile cleared to play again after concussion recovery

(WTNH) — The Hartford Athletic are back on the pitch at Dillon stadium this Saturday as the squad will take on the Puerto Rican National Team in what they call a ‘friendly’.

Head Coach and GM Jimmy Nielsen putting his Hartford Athletic squad through their preparations for Saturday. One guy that’s happy to be back in the lineup is forward Giuseppe Gentile. Giuseppe has just been cleared to play after recovering from the affect of a concussion.

Saturday’s friendly match against Puerto Rico kicks off at 5:00 p.m.

You can watch all of the Hartford Athletic home games this season on WCTX MyTV9.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.