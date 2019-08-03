Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden to play against Hartford Athletic as part of tour tradition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden faced off against the Hartford Athletic front office on Friday.

The band is on a world tour right now, and they’re set to play at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford Saturday night. Their tour tradition is to play a match against the staffs of local professional soccer teams.

The Iron Maiden’s band members and crew tested their skills against the athletic’s staff Friday afternoon at the brand new Dillon Stadium.

Bassist Steve Harris talked about how playing soccer can be just as exhilarating as taking the stage.

“It’s similar in a way, yeah. You sort of get yourself pumped up to play in the game, and then go out and do it – yeah, it’s similar in a lot of ways.”

“It’s just fantastic, playing in a facility like this, it’s just amazing, the pitch is beautiful, so it’s all we could ask for, really.”

Tickets still available for the Iron Maiden concert on Saturday. The Hartford Athletic play at home next Saturday.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.