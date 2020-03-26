Members of Hartford Athletic play virtual soccer to engage with fans

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Members of Hartford Athletic are among the many trying to figure out ways to pass the day during the coronavirus pandemic.

Connecticut’s pro soccer team should be a handful of games into its regular season.

Related: USL suspends play for at least 30 days, impacting start of Hartford Athletic season

Alex Davey is one of the players back in Hartford for a second season with Athletic. He says the team is trying to stay ready with online workouts lead by their trainer and individual conditioning.

Related: Hartford Athletic hosting at-home evening workouts on Instagram

Nothing though can simulate game-like conditions, although some team members have been playing FIFA virtual soccer on a Twitch account set up by Davey, to engage with fans.

He says every pro athlete probably appreciates their job a little more these days…