Members of Hartford Athletic play virtual soccer to engage with fans

Hartford Athletic

by: John Pierson

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Members of Hartford Athletic are among the many trying to figure out ways to pass the day during the coronavirus pandemic.

Connecticut’s pro soccer team should be a handful of games into its regular season.

Alex Davey is one of the players back in Hartford for a second season with Athletic. He says the team is trying to stay ready with online workouts lead by their trainer and individual conditioning.

Nothing though can simulate game-like conditions, although some team members have been playing FIFA virtual soccer on a Twitch account set up by Davey, to engage with fans.

He says every pro athlete probably appreciates their job a little more these days…

