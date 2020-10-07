Tickets on sale for Hartford Athletic’s first round playoff match at Dillon Stadium

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tickets are on sale for Hartford Athletics’ first-ever playoff match.

The Boys in Green will take on Saint Louis FC on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at Dillion Stadium.

Fans can buy tickets online. Per state guidelines, the stadium can operate at 40% capacity.

Full health protocols will continued to be in place. Masks must be worn in the stadium at all times.

Cleaning crews will sanitize throughout the match and there will be designated entry and exit based on seating sections.

There will also be more staff and security.