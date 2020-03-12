USL suspends play for at least 30 days, impacting start of Hartford Athletic season

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The United Soccer League announced Thursday that league play will be suspended for a minimum of 30 days, impacting the season kickoff for Hartford Athletic.

The Athletic were scheduled to have their first match of the 2020 season on Friday, March 13.

“It was very clear from our owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority,” said USL CEO Alec Papadakis. “In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we have temporarily suspended match play for a minimum of 30 days.”

The league will provide updates to their plans as they become available.