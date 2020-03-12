1  of  2
Breaking News
AAC Men’s basketball tournament canceled due to Coronavirus concerns Coronavirus case confirmed in Stamford, city’s public schools to close Friday
Closings
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

USL suspends play for at least 30 days, impacting start of Hartford Athletic season

Hartford Athletic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hartford-Athletic-MON-OTS_1552328609265.jpg

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The United Soccer League announced Thursday that league play will be suspended for a minimum of 30 days, impacting the season kickoff for Hartford Athletic.

The Athletic were scheduled to have their first match of the 2020 season on Friday, March 13.

“It was very clear from our owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority,” said USL CEO Alec Papadakis. “In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we have temporarily suspended match play for a minimum of 30 days.”

The league will provide updates to their plans as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Manchester fire crews respond to working structure blaze

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Manchester fire crews respond to working structure blaze"

Take a look inside Roaring Brook Nature Center's animal rescue operations

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Take a look inside Roaring Brook Nature Center's animal rescue operations"

Hartford Healthcare to offer drive-thru coronavirus tests

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Healthcare to offer drive-thru coronavirus tests"

Hartford Athletic postpones first two homes matches over coronavirus concerns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Athletic postpones first two homes matches over coronavirus concerns"

Joe Biden to hold small event in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Joe Biden to hold small event in Hartford"

Gov. Lamont declares civil preparedness, public health emergencies in response to coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lamont declares civil preparedness, public health emergencies in response to coronavirus"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss