Hartford Athletic Preshow: Athletic looking for winning streak ahead of playoffs; ‘Match for a Cause’ returns at Saturday’s match vs. Tampa Bay

Hartford Athletic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a rough stretch, Hartford Athletic is looking to get a little winning streak going. They’ll be hosting the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday night at Dillon Stadium.

With just nine matches left in the 2021 season, Hartford is going to need a solid play down the stretch to make the playoffs.

Joining Sports Team 8’s Erik Dobratz and John Peirson is one of Hartford’s bright young stars, Juan Carlos Obregon Jr.

Besides the action on the field Saturday night, the third annual Match for a Cause event will be taking place at the stadium.

Athletic will be teaming up again with Stanley Black and Decker to help those in need in the Greater Hartford community. Over the last couple of years, the previous events raised more than $25,000.

Sports Team 8 spoke with Stanley Black and Decker’s Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Kimberly Williams about the event and the impact it has on communities in need.

The only place to watch Saturday’s match against Tampa Bay at 7 p.m. is on WCTX and on WTNH.com.

Hartford Athletic on WCTX
Date Opponent Time
7/24 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
7/31 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
8/4 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
8/7 @ Colorado Springs Switchbacks 9:00pm
8/13 @ Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:30pm
8/17 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
8/22 @ Miami FC 7:30pm
8/28 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
9/1 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
9/4 @ New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
9/11 @ Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
9/18 @ Loudoun United FC 7:00pm
9/25 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:00pm
9/30 vs. Charlotte Independence 8:00pm
10/6 @ New Mexico United 9:00pm
10/10 @ Charleston Battery 2:00pm
10/15 vs. Loudoun United FC 11:00am
10/22 vs. Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
10/30 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm

