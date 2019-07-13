WATCH: Hartford Athletic’s Dillon Stadium Debut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–It was the moment many soccer fans have been waiting for. The newly renovated Dillon Stadium in the Capital City is now up and running.

Hartford Athletic played their first game there, which was sold out, against the Indy Eleven Saturday July 13.

The sunny Saturday afternoon started with a ribbon cut. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and many other city officials were there for the ceremony.

Once the gates opened, the fans paraded from the tailgate area to the new Dillon Stadium.

Dillon Stadium seats 5,500 fans. The field has a rich history dating back more than 80 years, previously hosting soccer games and concerts for big-name artists like The Rolling Stones.

Needless to say, Head Coach Jimmy Nielsen was excited to make history on the newly renovated field with his team.

The final score was 2-1 Athletic, making it the team’s first ever win at home.

CT Fastrak is also adding special service to Dillon Stadium for all Hartford Athletic games.

If you can’t make it to Dillon Stadium, you can watch all of the Hartford Athletic home games this season on WCTX MyTV9.

