WATCH LIVE: Hartford Athletic preparing for their last three games of the season, Coach Watling discusses strategy

Hartford Athletic

by: Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Tonight is the final edition of the Hartford Athletic Preshow, but Hartford Athletic has three more games before their season ends.

The playoffs are out of reach for the team, but they are set to take on Charlotte Independence on Friday. The team is coming off back-to-back wins against Loudon United.

Sports Team 8 spoke to Head Coach Harry Watling ahead of their final three games. After going up against Charlotte on Friday, the team will take on Charleston Battery and Pittsburgh Riverhounds for the final games of the season.

Hartford Athletic will take on Charlotte on Friday at 7 p.m. You can watch it on WTNH.com or WCTX.

Hartford Athletic on WCTX
Date Opponent Time
7/24 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
7/31 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
8/4 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
8/7 @ Colorado Springs Switchbacks 9:00pm
8/13 @ Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:30pm
8/17 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
8/22 @ Miami FC 7:30pm
8/28 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
9/1 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
9/4 @ New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
9/11 @ Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
9/18 @ Loudoun United FC 7:00pm
9/25 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:00pm
9/30 vs. Charlotte Independence 8:00pm
10/6 @ New Mexico United 9:00pm
10/10 @ Charleston Battery 2:00pm
10/13 @ Loudoun United FC 7:00pm
10/16 vs. Loudoun United FC 7:00pm
10/22 vs. Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
10/26 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
10/30 @ Pittsburgh Riberhounds SC 7:00pm

