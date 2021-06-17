WATCH: Preview of Hartford Athletics’ home game against Loudoun United FC; interview with midfielder Conor McGlyn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Coming off of a loss for the first time this season, Hartford Athletic looks to bounce back Saturday night at home against Loudoun United FC.

It was a wild game last week in Charlotte against the Independence. After a scoreless first half, the two teams combined for five goals. Hartford had a 2-1 lead but Charlotte scored.

Not only did they lose a game but they lost a player. Bradford Jamieson will not play; he has suffered a hamstring injury in the first half at the 24 minute mark.

Hartford Athletic on WCTX
Date Opponent Time
6/13 @ Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
6/19 vs. Loudoun United FC 7:00pm
6/26 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:00pm
7/4 @ Loudoun United FC 5:00pm
7/10 vs. New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
7/13 @ Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:30pm
7/17 @ Charleston Battery 7:30pm
7/24 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
7/31 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
8/4 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
8/7 @ Colorado Springs Switchbacks 9:00pm
8/13 @ Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:30pm
8/17 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
8/22 @ Miami FC 7:30pm
8/28 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
9/1 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
9/4 @ New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
9/11 @ Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
9/18 @ Loudoun United FC 7:00pm
9/25 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:00pm
9/30 vs. Charlotte Independence 8:00pm
10/6 @ New Mexico United 9:00pm
10/10 @ Charleston Battery 2:00pm
10/15 vs. Loudoun United FC 11:00am
10/22 vs. Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
10/30 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm

