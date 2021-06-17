WATCH: Preview of Hartford Athletics’ home game against Loudoun United FC; interview with midfielder Conor McGlyn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Coming off of a loss for the first time this season, Hartford Athletic looks to bounce back Saturday night at home against Loudoun United FC.

It was a wild game last week in Charlotte against the Independence. After a scoreless first half, the two teams combined for five goals. Hartford had a 2-1 lead but Charlotte scored.

Not only did they lose a game but they lost a player. Bradford Jamieson will not play; he has suffered a hamstring injury in the first half at the 24 minute mark.

