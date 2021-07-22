WATCH: With head coach, assistant coach out due to COVID-19, Hartford Athletic prepares for game against Miami FC

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – As Hartford Athletic is preparing for their game against Miami FC on Saturday, the team will be without two key members of the team.

Head Coach Harry Watling and Assistant Coach Jon Stead have contracted COVID-19.

Hartford Athletic had a key win against Tampa Bay Rowdies last week.

Forward Derek Dodson discusses last week’s win and looks ahead to Saturday’s game.

Hartford Athletic on WCTX
Date Opponent Time
7/24 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
7/31 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
8/4 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
8/7 @ Colorado Springs Switchbacks 9:00pm
8/13 @ Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:30pm
8/17 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
8/22 @ Miami FC 7:30pm
8/28 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
9/1 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
9/4 @ New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
9/11 @ Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
9/18 @ Loudoun United FC 7:00pm
9/25 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:00pm
9/30 vs. Charlotte Independence 8:00pm
10/6 @ New Mexico United 9:00pm
10/10 @ Charleston Battery 2:00pm
10/15 vs. Loudoun United FC 11:00am
10/22 vs. Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
10/30 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm

